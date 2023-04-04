SkyView
Registration opens for Richland One’s Summer SOAR 2023 programs and camps

The Richland One School Logo
The Richland One School Logo(Richland One)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Registration is open for Richland One’s Summer SOAR 2023 programs and camps, which will be held June 5-July 21.

Programs and activities include sports, robotics, music, visual arts, theatre, science, technology, math, and reading for students at all grade levels, according to the district.

The district says the goal of Summer SOAR is to prevent learning loss during the summer, which is often referred to as “summer slide.”

“Learning should not stop when the school year ends,” said Dr. Traci Cooper, Richland One’s director of strategic partnerships and extended-day programs. “These efforts during the summer keep kids safe, help our working families and promote educational and personal growth,”

Sessions will be offered at elementary school, middle school and high school sites throughout the district as well as sites throughout the community. Some programs are free while others have fees.

For registration information call the Summer SOAR Hotline at 803-400-1692.

