New QR codes make it easier to view restaurant inspection reports in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’ll soon be easier for customers to view South Carolina restaurant inspection reports with new QR codes posted at main entrances, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The inspection reports can be found on DHEC’s S.C. Food Grades web application by scanning the codes with smart phones.

“Our S.C. Food Grades app is great resource for anyone interested in viewing recent inspection reports for their favorite restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores,” said Sandra Craig, Director of DHEC’s Division of Food and Lead Risk Assessments. “By adding a QR code to every Food Grade decal, patrons can conveniently view information beyond the food grade alone.”

DHEC’s said their goal is to have the new QR code letter grades placed at each permitted establishment within a year.

DHEC is responsible for performing risk-based inspections at more than 22,000 retail food establishments in the state, which includes restaurants, grocery stores, food trucks, convenience stores, schools, and other institutions.

At the end of an inspection, once a DHEC food inspector has discussed the findings of their inspection with facility personnel, a letter grade is posted at the main entrance.

The grade is based on the calculated numerical score of the inspection and the facility’s past compliance history:

Grade A: The establishment earned more than 87 points; food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of The establishment earned more than 87 points; food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of Regulation 61-25.

Grade B: The establishment earned 87-78 points; food safety practices need improvement.

Grade C: The establishment earned less than 78 points; food safety practices need significant improvement.

Inspection reports have been available on DHEC’s S.C. Food Grades web application since 2016.

Craig said a DHEC food inspector recommended the addition of QR codes to the decals after realizing many customers were aware of the letter grades, but not the more detailed inspection reports available on the web application.

