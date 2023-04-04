SkyView
Multi-city strike in the south, Columbia workers demand safe jobs

Union of Southern Service Workers are protesting outside of the Ryder warehouse for better working conditions.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands workers from the retail, warehouse, and fast food industry are joining together in a joint strike to bring awareness to unsafe working conditions employees feel like they go through.

Leaders of the protest say the protest is a one-day multi-state collaboration through the Union of Southern Service Workers protesting the dangerous working conditions they say they face daily. The strikes are in Columbia, S.C.; Durham, N.C.; and Atlanta, G.A.

A spokesperson says this is the union’s first Southwide day of action since workers publicly launched the union last November.

“My job is not a safe place to work. Ryder does not give us any safety gear—no safety helmets inside a warehouse where heavy boxes often fall from 60 feet up. We have over 100 pallets stacked the whole length of the warehouse—blocking all the fire exits. If there was a fire, we would not all be able to get out,” said Sersie Cobb Jr, a forklift driver at Ryder warehouse in Columbia, SC, who filed OSHA complaints with a group of his coworkers.

On top of all that, I have experienced workplace violence. In January, I was threatened and physically assaulted by a manager. My coworkers and I have filed complaints but Ryder Corporation has done nothing to protect us!” added Cobb Jr.

Workers will rally outside Ryder Warehouse on 2002 American Italian Way, starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4th.

