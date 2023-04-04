Man arrested after allegedly stealing two vehicles and burglarizing auto sales store in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter deputies report an alleged burglar has been arrested after an investigation determined he allegedly stole two vehicles and robbed an auto sales store.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department reports that 40-year-old Ricardo Maurice Cabbagestalk confessed to the alleged crimes after an investigation.

Deputies said on Tuesday, March 14, around 5:27 a.m., a deputy saw a 2020 Dodge Charger on Camden Highway with its hazard lights flashing and blocking a driveway. When law enforcement called dispatch about the vehicle, they told them the tag on the Charger belonged to a Ford Explorer that the owner had reported stolen.

When the deputy started to question Cabbagestalk about the inconsistencies in his story, he became hostile and appeared to be nervous and searching for a way of escape according to deputies. After refusing to turn around and put his hands behind his back, deputies attempted to place handcuffs on Cabbagestalk said detectives.

Investigators said Cabbagestalk tried to escape from deputies but he was brought into custody without incident. Deputies found a handgun in Cabbagestalk’s pocket while he was being searched said law enforcement. Court documents showed Cabbagestalk was not allowed to have a handgun on him.

During an investigation by detectives, Cabbagestalk allegedly stole a 2016 silver Ford Explorer valued at approximately $22,000 on March 11. When questioned about the vehicle, he confessed to law enforcement that he did steal the car.

Detectives later determined Cabbagestalk allegedly broke into Outlaw Automotive on Broad Street, stealing the keys to a grey 2020 Dodge Charger valued at approximately $22,000, and a 9mm Glock handgun.

Cabbagestalk is being charged with two counts of second-degree Grand Larceny and is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

