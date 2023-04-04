SkyView
Local Nonprofit Organization Launches Major Fundraising Campaign

By Ty Wilson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local organization just bought an entire building so they can help more people around the Midlands.

The Babcock Center Lykes Lane Work Training Center is kicking off a huge fundraising drive so they can renovate the center and give their clients the best training possible.

The Babcock Center helps people live life to the fullest and they teach clients all the skills they need to get a job.

For 54-year-old Gerald Frazier’s dream is a job, and after years of hard work and training, his dream is now a  reality. Frazier is working at Popeye’s.

Frazier is a Babcock Client, he says “I have to empty the trash, clean and food prep.”

The Babcock Center just bought this entire building. They are launching a fundraiser, with a goal of $400,000.

They’ll turn rooms into physical learning spaces.

Babcock Center vice president Melissa Hallbick says “We are going to have a lot of different areas set up. So we can train them with skills in restaurant, hospitality helping them maintain a clean hotel room. We will have VR room opportunity to learn warehouse skills and OSHA training for those and a grocery store environment.”

