Layoffs rise in SC, new federal data shows labor market cooled in early year

SCDEW's logo
SCDEW's logo(SCDEW)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says the labor market in the state slowed down at the start of the new year.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday for January. DEW reported a worker slowdown with openings, hires, and quits.

Dr. Bryan Grady, Labor Market Information (LMI) Director at DEW said, “These initial numbers for January suggest that the labor market may be moderating a bit, which might be good news with respect to inflation.”

Job openings fell from 188,000 to 178,000 from Dec. 2022 to Jan. 2023 in SC. This is a rate change of 7.7% to 7.3%.

Hires in the state fell from 113,000 to 108,000, which is a drop of 5% to 4.8%. Quits fell from 79,000 at 3.5% to 72,000 at 3.2%.

Layoffs in SC rose from 24,000 at 1.1% in December to 33,000 at 1.5% in January.

Grady advised, “It’s important to not put too much stock in any one month’s numbers, though. Even though layoffs are up, the January figure is in line with average readings from 2019 when South Carolina had its lowest unemployment rate on record.”

