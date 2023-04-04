Irmo man arrested with child sexual abuse material charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of an Irmo man on ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said 26-year-old Marcus Thor Hoffman distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Irmo Police Department arrested Hoffman on Friday, March 31 and charged him with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree.

The investigation was conducted by investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, State Law Enforcement Division, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Secret Service, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force.

Investigators said the case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

