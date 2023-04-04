SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘I don’t feel no older’: Woman celebrates 103 years of life

Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.
Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.(WLKY)
By WLKY staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A woman from Louisville, Kentucky, marked a major milestone this past weekend.

Effie Nipper turned 103 years old.

Dozens of her family members and friends joined her for a big celebration on Saturday.

Nipper said she’s managed to live this long by eating healthy, going to church, and loving everybody.

She also said she doesn’t feel that old, but she has admitted she’s dealt with more pain as she’d aged.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National guard conducting formation flight over Columbia with apache attack helicopters
Apache attack helicopters to fly over Midlands Sunday
Booking photo of Matt Griffin, Jr., for a previous domestic abuse incident in 2020.
Man in critical condition after domestic-related incident dies
SCDOT logo
SCDOT announces early completion of I-77 Bridge Rehabilitation Project’s first phase
Substitute teacher accused of threatening students in Lexington County
Substitute teacher threatens to kill her class, according to an LCSD report
Kershaw County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Madelyn King.
Kershaw Co. deputies locate missing teenage runaway

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Sunday’s NCAA women’s title game draws record TV audience
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game
Audreona Rodasha Walker, 22, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to...
In Sumter County, deputies arrest a Florida woman wanted for murder