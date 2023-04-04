Gamecocks Brea Beal declares for WNBA draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Women’s basketball guard Brea Beal has officially declared for the WNBA draft.

Beal made the announcement Tuesday morning on social media:

Beal averaged 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game during her four years as a member of the team.

Beal earned a 2023 AP Honorable Mention All-American, was named a member of the 2023 All-SEC Defensive Team, she also was a crucial part of South Carolina’s 2022 championship team and was a 3× Illinois Miss Basketball in high school.

According to the ESPN WNBA mock draft, she is projected to go 7th in the first round.

She is joining fellow Gamecocks Aliyah Boston and G.G. Jackson in declaring for professional basketball drafts.

