Former Lexington-Richland Five board member files appeal in ethics inquiry

Kenneth Loveless
Kenneth Loveless(LR5)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former Vice Chair of the Lexington-Richland Five School Board filed an appeal after being fined in an ethics inquiry.

Loveless was the subject of an ethics investigation into the handling of subcontract work involving Loveless Commercial Contracting, Inc. and the building of Piney Woods Elementary School. The State Ethics Commission found he’d failed to recuse himself from decisions in which he had a financial or business interest while he was a board member.

Loveless’ appeal says the commission, “erred in failing to address the scope of the Commission’s statutory authority.”

The appeal also says Loveless did not use his office to influence government decision-making. It also points to the panel’s recommendation as “violates Respondent’s First Amendment rights to speak on issues of public concern regarding District 5 when he is a sitting member of the Board.”

WIS has embedded the full appeal below.

