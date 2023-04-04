SkyView
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush advocates in South Carolina for school voucher bill

(AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, File). FILE - Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush testifies in South...
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Republican presidential candidate and Florida governor Jeb Bush testifies in South Carolina for a school voucher bill on Tuesday.

The House Education and Public Works Committee, who invited Bush to testify, is taking up a Senate-passed voucher bill that at full implementation could cost up to $90 million.

Bush led Florida as it created its first voucher program, which has since expanded.

The bill would give certain families public dollars in Education Scholarship Accounts they’d be able to use on private-school tuition and related expenses.

This comes as Republicans in both chambers aim to get a voucher bill to the governor’s desk before this session ends next month.

