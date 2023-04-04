SkyView
Florida woman wanted for murder, arrested in Sumter County

Audreona Rodasha Walker, 22, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and providing false reports to law enforcement regarding a capital crime.(Sumter County Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Sumter County, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies arrested a Florida fugitive in Sumter County, wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Florida.

Audreona Rodasha Walker, 22, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and providing false reports to law enforcement regarding a capital crime.

Upon her arrest, Walker was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center without bond and is awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County.

According to investigators, U.S. Marshals located Walker at a residence in Sumter where they arrested her after a short foot pursuit on Friday, March 10.

St. Lucie Sheriff Ken Mascara said Walker is the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Marcus Leath on August 21, 2021.

The other suspects, 21-year-old Tamarius Bembry, 22-year-old Carlos Wilson, and 25-year-old Tramaine Hickman, are in the St. Lucie County Jail awaiting trial.

The suspects were charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary of a dwelling with an assault or battery while armed.

“This was a tragic, senseless murder of a hardworking, bright young man in our community. The goal was to rob him of the fruits of his hard work because they wanted them,” said Sheriff Mascara. “Walker’s arrest has brought another piece of this tragic puzzle together and will bring additional closure to the Leath family.”

