FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up Wednesday with high temps near 89, wet and cooler for this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hot temps for Wednesday and Thursday then cooler for Friday through the weekend with better chances of rain.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Our hottest day of the week will be tomorrow, with high temps near 89 degrees, as skies are partly cloudy.

A cold front brings a chance of isolated storms for Thursday afternoon, but any chance of severe weather is low.

Temps cool off for Friday into the upper 60s with rain showers around as that front stalls over the region.

Temps bottom out on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s, as rain showers continue for the Midlands.

Rain lasts into Easter morning then start to taper off for the afternoon with highs near 60.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

We are looking at a mild night tonight with lows in the low 60s and skies will be partly cloudy.

Warm air will move north through South Carolina throughout the day Wednesday. This will bring our temps into the upper 80s to near 90! We remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday a cold front pushes east into the region and brings more clouds and a 30% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. The cold air doesn’t arrive until Friday, so we get up into the mid 80s.

Friday morning is also very mild with mid 60s, but highs don’t get out of the upper 60s. The front stalls over the region with an 80% chance of rain, around a half an inch to an inch of rain is possible.

A wedge scenario sets up with high pressure to our north bringing cold air damming against the mountains for Saturday. That means temps are going to be MUCH cooler, lows are in the upper 40s and highs only reach the low 50s! There’s a 90% chance of rain and amounts could go from an inch to an inch and a half. Expect a cold and dreary day.

Easter Sunday has a good chance of showers lasting throughout the morning hours. Lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s as the northeast flow continues to bring chilly air to the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with temps in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Sunshine mixes with some clouds. Highs push to the upper 80s.

Thursday: Warm again with highs in the mid-80s, with some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening (30%).

Friday: Consistent scattered showers continue on with cooler highs in the mid to upper 60s. 80% chance of rain and showers throughout the day.

Saturday: Cold and wet with lows near 48 and highs reach the low 50s with a 90% chance of rain.

Easter Sunday: Morning showers Sunday with a 50% chance of some light rain. Temps remain cool with lows in the mid 40s and highs near 60.

Monday: Low 50s in the morning and highs reaching the 70 with a 20% chance of showers.

