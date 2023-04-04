FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs soar back to the 80s for Tuesday & Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine will mix with clouds for today and tomorrow, as highs rise to the mid and upper 80s respectively!

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Temps surge into the mid-80s for today, under a good deal of afternoon sunshine.

Our hottest day of the week will be tomorrow, with high temps near 89 degrees, as skies are partly cloudy.

A cold front brings a chance of isolated storms for Thursday afternoon, but any chance of severe weather is low.

Temps cool off for Friday into the upper 60s with rain showers around as that front stalls over the region.

Temps bottom out on Saturday with highs in the lower mid-50s, as rain showers continue for the Midlands.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Today will be warm, as p.m. highs reach the mid-80s. We have partly cloudy skies throughout the morning and then more sunshine by the afternoon.

We see a surge of even warmer air coming from the south tomorrow. This bumps our temps up a bit. Lows are in the mid-60s earlier in the morning, and highs reach the upper 80s. Expect humidity and partly cloudy skies for the most part, as dry conditions hold up.

WIS (WIS)

We stay warm on Thursday as a cold front nears. We are still in the warm sector of the low pressure system to our northwest. This gets our temps into the mid-80s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

The potential for spotty storms later into the afternoon will be in place thanks in part to this approaching front.

The cold front stalls over the region Friday and brings us a better shot at consistent rain showers through Easter weekend. Lows are in the mid-60s, but highs will likely only be in the upper 60s as temperatures fall.

High pressure to our north will bring a northeast flow. Unseasonably colder air settles in for Saturday as a result, with projected highs around 54 degrees. Rain showers will also remain in place as previously stated.

Easter looks damp and cool as well, but high temps should climb a bit into the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Sunshine increases into the day. Highs reach the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Sunshine mixes with some clouds. Highs push to the upper 80s.

Thursday: Warm again with highs in the mid-80s, with some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Friday: Consistent scattered showers continue on with cooler highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Cold and wet with lows near 50 and highs around 54.

Easter Sunday: Cool and damp with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.