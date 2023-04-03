Sumter County Capital Projects local tax ending

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue reports the Capital Projects local tax is set to end in Sumter County.

A spokesperson says the 1% Capital Projects Sales Tax will end on April 30. The sales and tax rate in Sumter County will decrease from 8% to 7% according to the spokesperson.

The 6% sales tax and 1% local option sales tax are included. The spokesperson adds the current Capital Project Sales Tax was voted by voters in 2014 to raise $75 million for 28 new community projects for public safety, infrastructure and facilities, transportation, and quality of life.

