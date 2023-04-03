State Highway Patrol investigating crash involving a Cayce Police Officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The State Highway Patrol announced they are investigating a crash involving a Cayce Police officer.

Investigators said the crash happened Monday around 4 p.m. on Main Street, Columbia. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

State Highway Patrol said they will provide an update Tuesday morning.

