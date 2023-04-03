Soda City Live: Village Church to Host Annual Easter Eggstravaganza

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you haven’t already made plans for Easter weekend, Village Church will be hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza for both their Blythewood and Columbia Locations.

Saturday, April 8th at 11 a.m. you can head either to Roy Lynch Park or Doko Park to enjoy Easter eggs, candy, BBQ sandwiches, hotdogs, and live music by Village Worship.

The event is free and open to the public.

(See flyers for more)

https://subsplash.com/villagechurchsc/lb/ev/+xkgvnsd

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.