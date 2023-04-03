Soda City Live: Vendors, Volunteers and Musicians Wanted for South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Freedom Fest is returning for year 7 and they are expecting an even bigger turnout this year.

The event brings out thousands of families every year sharing music, food, and arts-rich in black history and culture.

In order to be able to provide top-notch entertainment like they do every year, they need local vendors, musicians and just as important, volunteers.

The Freedom Fest will take place Saturday, June 17th at Segra Park and is free to enter with an exception of parking.

Additional information can be found here.

https://www.juneteenthfreedomfest.com/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.