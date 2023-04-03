SkyView
Soda City Live: Experience Columbia’s Pimento Cheese Passport

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pimento cheese is a popular dish here in the south and it’s a staple in several Midland area restaurants.

With all of the amazing food places around town, Experience Columbia wanted to help narrow down the search, adding 16 restaurants to their Pimento Cheese Passport experience.

With a simple click from their app, you can check off as many locations as you can for prizes along the way. It’s a fun way to experience the rich flavors and pimento cheese in Columbia.

Click here.

