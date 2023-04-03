Soda City Live: Experience Columbia’s Pimento Cheese Passport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pimento cheese is a popular dish here in the south and it’s a staple in several Midland area restaurants.

With all of the amazing food places around town, Experience Columbia wanted to help narrow down the search, adding 16 restaurants to their Pimento Cheese Passport experience.

With a simple click from their app, you can check off as many locations as you can for prizes along the way. It’s a fun way to experience the rich flavors and pimento cheese in Columbia.

Click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.