Snailfish becomes deepest fish ever photographed
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) – Scientists have recorded the deepest ever fish.
Last September, a sea robot filmed this snailfish just above the seabed off Japan at a depth of 27,000 feet.
Scientists also physically caught two other fish at 26,000 feet, a new record for the deepest catch.
The fish have tiny eyes, a translucent body and no swim bladder.
Scientists from the University of Western Australia and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology released the footage.
The discovery is part of a 10-year study into the deepest fish populations in the world.
