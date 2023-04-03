Man, three juveniles arrested in connection with Sumter Co. alleged armed robbery

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports a man and three juveniles have been arrested after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for their cash, jewelry, and phone.

Deputies said 18-year-old Mitchell Thomas Kirby and three juveniles were arrested on Wednesday, March 22, after Mitchell and the three juveniles allegedly assaulted the victim and robbed them for an undisclosed amount of money, jewelry, and a cell phone while being armed with a handgun.

The victim had injuries as a result of the alleged robbery say detectives.

Kirby is being charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and first-degree assault and battery according to deputies. Detectives said Kirby’s bond was denied and is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The three juveniles were placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

