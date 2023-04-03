Suspect arrested after Sumter area shooting left man in critical condition

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is in the custody of the Sumter Police Department after an early March shooting left a man in stable but critical condition.

Chief Russell F. Roark says 18-year-old Zaire Helton-Hill was arrested after he was identified by officers on Thursday, March 30, in connection with the shooting of a Highland Avenue resident.

Officers say on March 4, they were called to the home of the victim around 11 p.m. on the night of the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the 20-year-old victim wounded inside the home.

The victim was then taken to a Columbia hospital where he remains in critical condition according to officers.

Detectives are searching for another suspect and if you have any information, please contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Officers said a cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

You can also use Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC or going online at www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by using the P3 Tips app for Apple and/or Android devices.

