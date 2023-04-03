SkyView
Juvenile charged with starting a fire in a Richland One high school bathroom

The juvenile has been charged with third-degree arson.
A Juvenile was arrested for starting a fire in a bathroom of A.C. Flora.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Officers say a juvenile has been charged in connection with a fire that happened in a bathroom of A.C. Flora High School.

The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) reports the fire was started on Thursday, March 16, and was contained to a girls’ bathroom by the school’s main office. Police say no one was hurt but there was damage done to the bathroom.

During the fire, the school was evacuated for students’ and facultys’ safety according to school administrators. During the investigation, the suspect and her family willingly worked with detectives and she turned herself in to authorities on Saturday, April 1.

“We are relieved no one was hurt in what could have been a potentially dangerous situation,” says FAPD Chief Don Robinson. “Let me say this loud and clear - criminal damage to property at our local schools will never be tolerated in Forest Acres.”

Officers believe the fire to be an isolated incident.

“We are thankful for the joint effort from the Columbia Fire Department, the Richland County Fire Marshal, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and their Student Resource Officer, the Flora faculty and staff who acted quickly, and to our investigators for their thorough handling of the case. We are also thankful for the cooperation we received from the suspect’s family that concluded with a peaceful arrest.”

The juvenile has been charged with third-degree arson. She was released to the custody of her parents. The case will now be forwarded to the Richland County Family Court for criminal prosecution.

