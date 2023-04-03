SkyView
Judge reinstates bond for man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh

A judge reinstated bond for Curtis Eddie Smith, who was indicted last June on multiple charges...
By Patrick Phillips and Anna Harris
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has granted bond for the man indicted with convicted killer Alex Murdaugh on multiple charges last summer.

Curtis Eddie Smith was indicted by a South Carolina Grand Jury on June 23, 2022, on four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery, trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams, one count of unlawful possession of a schedule II narcotic and possession of marijuana and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Judge Clifton Newman initially set bond at $250,000 for Smith but then revoked that bond in August after lead prosecutor Creighton Waters argued Smith had violated his house arrest and misrepresented how much money he had at a prior bond hearing. Waters told the court Smith had nearly $80,000 in his bank account when he told the judge he did not have any money.

The defense claimed they did not mean to misrepresent and that Smith is using money from a settlement check to pay off debts.

Attorneys told the court at Monday’s hearing in Columbia that Smith had been behind bars for 235 days and had gained approximately 55 pounds while behind bars.

“My sugar’s off the chart, my blood pressure’s off the chart,” Smith said. He also said he has a titanium rod in his back and has not been able to seek treatment for pain for eight months.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the criminal conspiracy charges allege 437 checks totaling approximately $2.4 million went from Murdaugh to Smith between 2013 and 2021. Murdaugh and Smith were also indicated in an alleged conspiracy to purchase and distribute Oxycodone.

The money laundering charges were in connection to the alleged disposition of the checks while the forgery charges alleged Smith forged the endorsements on some of the checks.

Smith had been previously arrested and charged in connection with a shooting during Labor Day weekend of 2021, nearly three months after the deadly shootings of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh at the Murdaugh’s rural Colleton County hunting property.

A Hampton County Grand Jury indicted Smith and Murdaugh in what investigators called a failed suicide-for-hire scheme.

Smith was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, conspiracy, assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and false claim for payment.

Investigators alleged Murdaugh, who was indicted for conspiracy, false claim for payment and filing a false police report in the shooting, provided Smith with a gun on Sept. 4, 2021, and directed Smith to shoot him in the head for the purpose of causing Murdaugh’s death and allowing for the payment of a stated “death benefit benficiarty.” Investigators say Murdaugh admitted to agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that the scheme was to help his surviving son collect a life insurance policy.

The indictment alleges that Smith shot Murdaugh in the head on Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County.

