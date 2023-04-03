SkyView
In-person classes may resume at Pine Grove Elementary School after the building was damaged by flooding

Classes canceled at Pine Grove Elementary School.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland District One officer reports in-person classes at Pine Grove Elementary School may resume on Thursday, April 6 after the building was flooded by a ruptured water line.

School administrators say the line has since been repaired. Tuesday, April 4, and April 5 will be e-learning days for Pine Grove students say administrators.

There will be certain times Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning for parents to pick up e-learning materials for their children.

School staff and the district’s Nutrition Services team will provide breakfast and lunch for parents to pick up their children.

