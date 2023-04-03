Fuel spill, crashed dump truck blocks Newberry County road

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An overturned dump truck is delaying traffic in Newberry County Monday afternoon.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to avoid the area around SC 202 Little Mountain at Red Bird Lane. The overturned truck is spilling fuel onto the roadway. NCSO is advising drivers to use an alternate route on or off I-26 near Little Mountain.

