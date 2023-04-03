SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some showers roll through today, with a big warming trend tomorrow

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be on the lookout for some scattered showers for this coming afternoon.




FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 70s will stick around for today, as clouds move into the area, with some p.m. showers around.
  • A big warm up is coming for the middle of the week, with highs in the 80s Tuesday thru Thursday.
  • Unsettled weather arrives for the end of the week with daily rain chances Thursday PM through Sunday.
  • The best chance for storms will be into Thursday, so be weather aware!

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY




Good morning! We will have a good deals of clouds for today with some moisture pushing in from the west, bringing us the potential for some afternoon showers. Highs should make it to the lower mid-70s.

We start warming back up on Tuesday with highs reaching the mid-80s, followed by even warmer temperatures on Wednesday.






A weak cold front will then arrive on Thursday afternoon/evening potentially sparking a few showers or thunderstorms, after more highs in the mid-80s.




We then stay unsettled Friday into the Easter weekend as that front looks to get held up over the region and become stationary, allowing for consistent showers and below average temperatures. We might not make it out of the mid-50s for Saturday, at least getting back to the 60s for Easter Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Rather cloudy with some pm showers around. Highs approaching the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs reach the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Good deal of sun with highs pushing to the upper 80s.

Thursday: Warm again with highs in the mid-80s with some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Friday: Scattered showers continue on with cooler highs in the mid to upper 60s.




