Explosion closes Lexington County gun range

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County gun range closed after an explosion over the weekend, according to a spokesperson for the county.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) responded to Kilo Charlie Shooting Range on Saturday.

The county said the explosion was accidental.

Kilo Charlie posted on their Facebook page, “It is with great sadness we announce the need to shut down until further notice due to an unexpected event.”

The incident report is expected to be made public Tuesday morning.

