Deputies arrest three individuals on drug charges

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged three individuals with drug charges.

Deputies say they were conducting a Traffic Safety Checkpoint on Hwy 121 near Calvary Church Road on Friday, March 31 when they encountered a white Hyundai occupied by the suspects.

Deputies searched the vehicle after observing a digital scale and glass pipe in plain view.

Investigators said they found a small amount of Marijuana in a cigarette package, five green pills believed to be Heroin, and approximately 226 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a small cooler in the front passenger floorboard along with a pistol that was discovered stolen from Greenville County.

Deputies arrested and charged 36-year-old Michelle Sloan Allison and 25-year-old Spencer David Horne with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carry of a pistol, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Michael Cody Allison, 34, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carry of a pistol, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

All three are being held at the Newberry County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, according to deputies.

“This is a significant amount of meth,” according to Sheriff Foster. “This is one of the drugs that are killing so many people across this country. This was far too many narcotics for self-use. Some say this is a victimless crime. It is not because that stuff will hurt you if not kill you,” said Sheriff Foster.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.