Columbia City Councilman-elect Peter M. Brown to be sworn in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - District 4 Columbia City Councilman-elect Peter M. Brown will be sworn in on Monday, April 3.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, city council members, Councilman-Elect Peter M. Brown, City Manager Teresa Wilson, and city staff will be at the ceremony.

The ceremony will be at the City Hall Council Chambers starting promptly at 4:00 p.m.

Brown defeated Beatrice King in a special election to represent District 4. He will be replacing the late Joe Taylor who passed away in December 2022.

