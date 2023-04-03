Classes canceled at a Richland District One elementary school due to flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland District One officer reports classes have been canceled for Monday, April 3, at Pine Grove Elementary School due to flooding.

Power and water have been shut off in the building until the flooding situation is under control according to school administrators.

Officials say parents have been notified students will not have school today and will be updated later today about the status of the school tomorrow.

