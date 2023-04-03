SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Big Bang Theory’ actress Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey

FILE - Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,...
FILE - Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cuoco, star of “The Flight Attendant” and “The Big Bang Theory,” posted to Instagram on Saturday, April 1, 2023, that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.(Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.

The star of " The Flight Attendant " and " The Big Bang Theory " said on Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021. Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.

Cuoco, 37, appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” She has played the title role in " The Flight Attendant " on HBO Max for two seasons and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It’s also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including “Guiding Light” and “As The World Turns.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National guard conducting formation flight over Columbia with apache attack helicopters
Apache attack helicopters to fly over Midlands Sunday
Booking photo of Matt Griffin, Jr., for a previous domestic abuse incident in 2020.
Man in critical condition after domestic-related incident dies
SCDOT logo
SCDOT announces early completion of I-77 Bridge Rehabilitation Project’s first phase
Substitute teacher accused of threatening students in Lexington County
Substitute teacher threatens to kill her class, according to an LCSD report
Dawn Staley takes questions after loss to Iowa in Final Four
‘We’re not bar fighters:’ Dawn Staley answers questions about playing style after Iowa loss

Latest News

Russian police officers are seen at the site of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg,...
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger
In January, McDonald's said its “Accelerating the Arches” program would focus on “deliveries,...
WSJ: McDonald’s closes U.S. offices ahead of layoffs
Mugshot of Mitchell Thomas Kirby
Man, three juveniles arrested in connection with Sumter Co. alleged armed robbery
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump set to travel to New York; face booking, arraignment
Broadcaster Jim Nantz is honored during practices for the Final Four college basketball games...
Jim Nantz bids a fond farewell to March Madness