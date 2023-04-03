Awareness: Local woman on a mission to teach Black women how to farm through FarmaSis movement

This week on Awareness, Billie Jean Shaw goes one-on-one with South Carolina’s Woman Farmer of the Year, Bonita Clemons.

Bonita Clemons, was named South Carolina’s Woman Farmer of the Year by the South Carolina Black Farmer’s Coalition. Clemons, a native of Upstate South Carolina began her career in healthcare as a member of the military. Clemons said it was then she realized she had a passion for educating people about first line of defense to a healthy lifestyle... food. During this segment, Clemons explains to Billie Jean Shaw her passion for educating others about how to grow their own food which led to the creation of the movement, FarmaSis.

Clemons has created a movement called FarmaSis. She is on a mission to create 10,000 Black female farmers and educate them on the importance of growing their own food to put an end to Black women being at the top of the charts for health issues.

To learn how you can become a part of the FarmaSis movement, https://agriculture.sc.gov/farmasis-is-about-fellowship-farming/.

