Additional charges filed against inmate after stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports more charges have been filed against an inmate in connection with a stabbing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

On Saturday, April 1, Sabian Bryant allegedly stabbed another inmate with an improvised stabbing instrument, the victim inmate had to be taken to a local hospital by EMS according to deputies.

Detectives said the 19-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is in custody at Alvin S. Glenn.

