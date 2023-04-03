SkyView
Additional charges filed against inmate after stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn

Additional charges filed against 19-year-old inmate who allegedly stabbed other inmate.
Mugshot of Sabian Bryant, accused of stabbing another inmate at Alvin S. Glenn.
Mugshot of Sabian Bryant, accused of stabbing another inmate at Alvin S. Glenn.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports more charges have been filed against an inmate in connection with a stabbing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

On Saturday, April 1, Sabian Bryant allegedly stabbed another inmate with an improvised stabbing instrument, the victim inmate had to be taken to a local hospital by EMS according to deputies.

Detectives said the 19-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is in custody at Alvin S. Glenn.

