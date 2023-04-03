SkyView
2023 opening dates for Lake Murray park sites

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy will be opening the Lake Murray park sites to the public for the 2023 recreation season starting April 5.

The beach and recreation side will be open to the public throughout the summer through Labor day, September 4.

“Each year, Lake Murray is a beloved destination for visitors to enjoy their summer,” said Billy Chastain, manager of Lake Management for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “Safety is our main priority. While we want visitors to enjoy all the lake has to offer, we urge everyone to be careful while swimming and to follow boating safety rules.”

There will be a $5 parking fee for all vehicles to help with the cost of maintenance, security, and improvements at the parks. Season passes can be purchased for $50 per vehicle. These fees will be collected from April 5 through Labor Day.

Lexington Side Beach and Recreation Area

  • Operating Hours: weekdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • No lifeguards on duty.
  • Pets are prohibited.
  • Alcohol is prohibited.

Irmo Side Boat-Launch Area

  • Accessible to the public 24 hours per day, year-round.
  • Swimming is not allowed.
  • Pets MUST be leashed.
  • Alcohol is prohibited.

For more information, you can the Lake Management Office at 803-217-9221 or visit DominionEnergy.com.

