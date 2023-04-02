SkyView
SCDOT announces early completion of I-77 Bridge Rehabilitation Project’s first phase

SCDOT logo
SCDOT logo(SCDOT)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced on Sunday the completion of the first phase of the Interstate 77 Bridge Rehabilitation project a day early.

The first phase rehabilitated nine of the northbound bridges. Now I-77 near Columbia is open to traffic in both directions.

Officials said the project began on Friday, March 24 with the closure of I-77 northbound between I-26 and Bluff Road.

In the next and final phase of the project, officials said eight additional bridges will be rehabilitated, starting with the southbound portion of the I-77 Bridge Rehabilitation Project on Friday, April 14 at 9 p.m.

Access to I-77 southbound from Bluff Road to I-26 will be closed during the phase.

SCDOT is repairing and replacing hundreds of deficient bridges across South Carolina as part of the agency’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to improve the state’s roads and bridges.

