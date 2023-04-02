SCDOT announces early completion of I-77 Bridge Rehabilitation Project’s first phase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced on Sunday the completion of the first phase of the Interstate 77 Bridge Rehabilitation project a day early.

The first phase rehabilitated nine of the northbound bridges. Now I-77 near Columbia is open to traffic in both directions.

Officials said the project began on Friday, March 24 with the closure of I-77 northbound between I-26 and Bluff Road.

In the next and final phase of the project, officials said eight additional bridges will be rehabilitated, starting with the southbound portion of the I-77 Bridge Rehabilitation Project on Friday, April 14 at 9 p.m.

Access to I-77 southbound from Bluff Road to I-26 will be closed during the phase.

SCDOT is repairing and replacing hundreds of deficient bridges across South Carolina as part of the agency’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to improve the state’s roads and bridges.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.