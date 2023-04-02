SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Substitute teacher accused of threatening students in Lexington County
Substitute teacher threatens to kill her class, according to an LCSD report
Booking photo of Matt Griffin, Jr., for a previous domestic abuse incident in 2020.
Man in critical condition after domestic-related incident dies
FILE IMAGE
School fight leads to weapons charge, woman’s ex and current husband argue over children in parking lot
The Gamecocks are taking on Iowa Friday night.
Undefeated streak broken, South Carolina falls to Iowa in the semifinals
National guard conducting formation flight over Columbia with apache attack helicopters
Apache attack helicopters to fly over Midlands Sunday

Latest News

Kershaw County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Madelyn King.
Kershaw Co. deputies searching for missing teenage runaway
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 29
Historic downtown buildings in Hopkinsville, Kentucky have been heavily damaged.
Storms damage buildings in downtown Hopkinsville, KY
A motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Club,...
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans