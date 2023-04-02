SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Officials: Jogger injured in cow attack, owner faces possible charges

Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.(Farmington Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A jogger in Maine was injured after she was attacked by a cow, according to officials.

According to the Farmington Police Department, a 43-year-old jogger was preparing to run on the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington on Friday, when she was attacked by a male bovine.

Officials said the woman was lifted up by the animal’s horns, but she was able to escape into the nearby tree line.

According to police, the woman suffered a small laceration in the attack that required stitches. She did not have to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Police said they contacted the cow’s owner, who later arrived to secure the cow along with a pig.

Officials withheld the owner’s identity pending potential charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Substitute teacher accused of threatening students in Lexington County
Substitute teacher threatens to kill her class, according to an LCSD report
Booking photo of Matt Griffin, Jr., for a previous domestic abuse incident in 2020.
Man in critical condition after domestic-related incident dies
FILE IMAGE
School fight leads to weapons charge, woman’s ex and current husband argue over children in parking lot
The Gamecocks are taking on Iowa Friday night.
Undefeated streak broken, South Carolina falls to Iowa in the semifinals
National guard conducting formation flight over Columbia with apache attack helicopters
Apache attack helicopters to fly over Midlands Sunday

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware
At least 32 dead after large tornadoes tear through the South and Midwest over the weekend.
Weekend destruction as weather threat continues
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Iowa 102-85
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather