Kershaw Co. deputies searching for missing teenage runaway

Kershaw County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Madelyn King.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Sheriff Lee Boan says Madelyn King ran away from her home in the Sadllebrook Subdivision in Lugoff around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

Deputies believe Madelyn could be staying at a friend’s house and is hiding from anyone looking for her.

“Madelyn is a runaway. If you know the whereabouts of Madelyn, you are obligated to call law enforcement. Anyone found helping or harboring a runaway will be criminally charged.” said Boan.

Deputies say she was seen by a nearby surveillance camera by herself with a purple backpack and her skateboard walking north on Highway 1 near Lugoff-Elgin High School around 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

A witness may have possibly seen King around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning on Highway 12 near Highway 601 in Lugoff according to Sheriff Boan.

Detectives say Madelyn is autistic, however, her family and friends describe her as “high functioning.” When she left her house, she did not have her cell phone but did take her father’s work cell phone and $140 in cash with her.

Authorities have been trying to track the cell phone but the device has been turned on and off repeatedly within a 3-mile radius of Doby’s Mill Elementary School, a 30-square-mile search area.

Tracking dogs and helicopters cannot effectively search an area that large, and detectives are working down to narrow the search area say detectives.

If you have any information on where Madelyn is, you are encouraged to call Kershaw County dispatch at 803-424-4000.

