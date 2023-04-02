FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Few showers Monday then turning very warm Tuesday & Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fast moving upper level system will increase our clouds tonight and could bring the Midlands the chance for a few showers Monday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Cooler temps will stick around Monday as clouds and a few showers move into the area. Rain chance at about 40%.

A big warm up for the middle of the week with highs in the 80s Tuesday thru Thursday.

Unsettled weather arrives for the end of the week with daily rain chances Thursday PM through Sunday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

After a beautiful Spring day clouds will start to move over the region later on tonight as lows dip down into the lower 50s.

We will have a good deals of clouds on Monday with some moisture pushing in from the west as an upper level system slides over the Carolinas. This will give us about a 40% chance for a few hit or miss showers in the Midlands. Highs will be similar to Sunday in the lower 70s.

We start warming back up Tuesday with highs reaching the lower 80s followed by even warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday in the mid to upper 80s.

A weak cold front will then try to swing into the Carolinas Thursday afternoon/evening sparking of a few showers or thunderstorms.

We then stay unsettled Friday into the Easter weekend as that front looks to get held up over the region and become stationary allowing for several upper level impulses to ride along it producing high rain chances (60-80%) Friday through Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Cooling off with clouds moving in after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Monday: Rather cloudy with a few showers (40%). Highs approaching the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs reach the lower 80s.

Wednesday: A few more clouds and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Warm again with highs in the mid 80s with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Friday: Scattered showers in the morning with some drier weather for the afternoon but cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

