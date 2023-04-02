FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Expect a slight cool down before the 80s return.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Cooler temps will stick around Monday as clouds and a few showers move into the area. Rain Chance 40%.

This week will feature several days of unsettled weather as rain arrives late Wednesday and continues into early next week.

Daytime highs will reach the 80s Tuesday thru Thursday.

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Cooler air filters in Sunday. Lows are down into the upper 40s to lower 50s with highs reaching the lower 70s but we will have mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds back in over the Carolinas.

Monday will be another cool start with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s, highs below normal in the lower 70s. More moisture pushes in from the south Monday and that brings a 40% chance of some showers.

wis (wis)

We start warming back up Tuesday with lows in the upper 50s and highs reaching the lower 80s.

Warmer temperatures arrive Wednesday as a southern flow intensifies. That gets our highs in the upper 80s. With the southern flow comes more clouds and a 20% chance of showers.

For the remainder of the week rain chances stay around 50-80% for scattered showers and storms as our next frontal system slides over the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Cooler. Mostly Sunny highs in the low 70s

Monday: More clouds mix in with a few showers (40%). Highs approaching the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs reach the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Cloudier and warm with a chance of some showers and storms (20%), highs are even warmer in the upper mid-80s.

Thursday: Low to mid 80s with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms.

wis (wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.