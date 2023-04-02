SkyView
Deputies looking for missing Kershaw County Teen

Detectives are out looking for 14 year old Madelyn King, who has been missing since 10 p.m....
By Ty Wilson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in Kershaw County are searching for a missing teenager.

Detectives are out looking for 14-year-old Madelyn King.

She’s been missing since 10 p.m. Friday.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says they have video that shows King walking in the 1600 block of Main Street, which is near her neighborhood.

Deputies also say Madelyn is Autistic.

If you know where she is call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s office.

