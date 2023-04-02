Deputies looking for missing Kershaw County Teen

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in Kershaw County are searching for a missing teenager.

Detectives are out looking for 14-year-old Madelyn King.

She’s been missing since 10 p.m. Friday.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says they have video that shows King walking in the 1600 block of Main Street, which is near her neighborhood.

Deputies also say Madelyn is Autistic.

If you know where she is call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s office.

