Deputies investigating a stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a stabbing that happened on Sunday at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies said they were called to the jail in the afternoon to reports of a stabbing where a victim, who is an inmate, was stabbed by another inmate with an improvised stabbing instrument.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS and the suspect to custody, according to deputies.

The incident remains under investigation.

