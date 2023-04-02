SkyView
Apache attack helicopters to fly over Midlands Sunday

National guard conducting formation flight over Columbia.
National guard conducting formation flight over Columbia with apache attack helicopters
National guard conducting formation flight over Columbia with apache attack helicopters(WWNY)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Military Department announced the National Guard will be conducting a formation flight consisting of 24 apache helicopters.

Army officers say the AH-64 Apache attack helicopters formation will overfly Eastover, downtown Columbia, Lake Murray, and Lexington. The flight will happen between 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The flight’s purpose is to test multi-ship operations for maintainers and flight operations personnel, large-formation command and control, pre-flight coordination, and operational capabilities of aircraft and crews according to officers.

The 1-151st Aviation Regiment, Attack Reconnaissance Battalion will be taking off from McEntire Joint National Guard Base and the formation will adjust noise-reduction measures and will follow the most direct (short) flight path applicable to the planned route.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

