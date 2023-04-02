Apache attack helicopters to fly over Midlands Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Military Department announced the National Guard will be conducting a formation flight consisting of 24 apache helicopters.

Army officers say the AH-64 Apache attack helicopters formation will overfly Eastover, downtown Columbia, Lake Murray, and Lexington. The flight will happen between 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The flight’s purpose is to test multi-ship operations for maintainers and flight operations personnel, large-formation command and control, pre-flight coordination, and operational capabilities of aircraft and crews according to officers.

The 1-151st Aviation Regiment, Attack Reconnaissance Battalion will be taking off from McEntire Joint National Guard Base and the formation will adjust noise-reduction measures and will follow the most direct (short) flight path applicable to the planned route.

