Troopers searching for driver after fatal Clarendon County hit-and-run

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Clarendon County.

According to troopers, a vehicle traveling east on Elliott Road towards Panola Road struck a pedestrian and then left the scene.

Due to the collision, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.

SCHP says the vehicle is a grey or silver Chevrolet Tracker or Suzuki Vitara with possible damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501.

