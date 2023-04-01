SkyView
Troopers searching for driver after fatal Clarendon County hit-and-run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Clarendon County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Clarendon County.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Clarendon County.

According to troopers, a vehicle traveling east on Elliott Road towards Panola Road struck a pedestrian and then left the scene.

Due to the collision, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.

SCHP says the vehicle is a grey or silver Chevrolet Tracker or Suzuki Vitara with possible damage to the passenger side.

The SCHP is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Clarendon...
The SCHP is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Clarendon County.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

