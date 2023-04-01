SkyView
Man taken into police custody after being found on school campus

Airport High School officials sent out an email to staff and parents alerting them about the...
Airport High School officials sent out an email to staff and parents alerting them about the incident.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials, Jacee Jackson was arrested and charged with disturbing schools and failing to identify himself to officers.

Airport High School officials sent out an email to staff and parents alerting them about the incident.

The statement reads:

Dear Airport High School Staff and Families:

We want to make you aware of an incident that occurred Thursday afternoon a short time before dismissal. An unknown individual approached the doors to Airport’s arena concourse and tried to open them. The doors were locked, as they always are during the school day. An employee noticed the individual, who was not wearing a shirt, and Airport administrators, the SRO, and local law enforcement were alerted. The individual did not have identification and declined to give his name. He was taken into police custody as students began leaving for the day.

We appreciate the quick actions of our employees, school administrators, and law enforcement partners to keep the campus secure and the end of the school day uninterrupted.

The safety of students, employees, and schools is our top priority. Please continue to encourage your teen to report any threatening or unusual behavior to an administrator, teacher, SRO, or other adult. Lexington Two also has a tip line for such reports.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

