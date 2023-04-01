FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gusty winds this evening, then cooler & drier Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This evening is a First Alert Weather Day as we see more gusty winds.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday’s strong winds that could gust up to 35mph this evening.

Temperatures cool down Sunday behind the front with highs in the lower 70s even with mostly sunny skies.

To start the work/school week we have low 70s with a few more clouds mixing in again. Some stray showers will be possible.

We warm again on Tuesday with highs reaching the low 80s. Yet again, stray showers can’t be ruled out.

Upper 80s are possible Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as a strong pressure gradient between a large low pressure to our northwest and a high pressure system to our east will bring winds around 20-30mph with a few gusts up to 40mph.

wis (WIS)

With this threat of very gusty winds throughout the entire day the Midlands is under a lake wind advisory until midnight tonight.

wis (WIS)

Cooler air filters in Sunday. Lows are down into the upper 40s to lower 50s with highs reaching the lower 70s but we will have mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds back in over the Carolinas.

wis (WIS)

Monday will be another cool start with lows in the upper 40s and highs near normal in the lower 70s. More moisture pushes in from the south Monday and that brings a 20% chance of some showers.

We start warming back up Tuesday with lows in the upper 50s and highs reaching the lower 80s. There’s a 20% chance of a couple passing showers and storms.

WIS (WIS)

Temps start really bumping up Wednesday as southern flow intensifies. That gets our highs in the upper 80s. With the southern flow comes more clouds and a 20% chance of showers.

Towards the end of next week rain chances do go up to about 60% for scattered showers and storms on Friday and Saturday as our next frontal system slides over the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Gusty winds up to 40mph. Highs reach the upper 70s to around 80.

Sunday: Morning lows are back in the upper 40s to low 50s, as highs climb to the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday: More clouds mix in with a possible stray shower (20%). Highs approaching the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm (20%). Highs reach the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Cloudier and warm with a chance of some showers and thunder (20%), highs are even warmer in the upper mid-80s.

Thursday: Low to mid 80s with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.