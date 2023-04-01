Field day fight leads to weapons charge, woman’s ex and current husband argue over children in parking lot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight during a 4th grade field day between a woman’s current and former husband led to a weapon charge after a firearm was discovered.

The woman and her husband were visiting the 4th grade field day at 205 Wise Ferry Rd, Lake Murray Elementary School, for the son of the man. An incident report from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the woman wanted to have lunch with her children and called her ex-husband to coordinate timing.

The report said while they were leaving they were confronted by the ex-husband. The ex-husband told deputies later that the current husband had an affair with his former wife and that ended their marriage. He also stated that he and the other man had reached an arrangement that the new husband wasn’t supposed to be around his children and that the new husband violated it.

The report said the argument between the men got heated and escalated into punches and pushing. Concerned parents notified a deputy, who was on assignment at the location for the field day.

The husband reported that during the fight he believed he heard a firearm racking a round into a chamber. He reported to deputies that he was afraid for his life and went to get a firearm from the glove box of his car.

The ex-husband reported he had a knife in his pocket but never pulled it out or threatened anyone with it. The woman told deputies she did see the knife but didn’t see her ex threaten anyone with it and believed neither man had a gun with them that day.

The deputy intercepted the husband with the firearm and detained him while he investigated and spoke with all involved parties.

The ex-husband told investigators he was a CWP holder but did not have a firearm on him during the incident. A search of his vehicle found a handgun in the back luggage compartment in a gym bag. When questioned, he told deputies he forgot he carries a firearm in that bag.

The current husband, also a CWP holder, was charged with carrying a firearm onto school property.

A representative for the department said, “Detectives are still interviewing people as part of their ongoing work on the case.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.