Deputies investigating stabbing incident in Richland County

Police car lights
Police car lights(Canva)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a stabbing incident at the 2000 block of Faraway Drive.

Deputies said they were dispatched before 8 p.m. on Friday in reference to a verbal altercation that had turned physical.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found a man with a stab wound to the upper body.

The man was later taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit a top to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.

