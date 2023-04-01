SkyView
Columbia police investigating Friday night shooting, two men injured

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are recovering from injuries after a Friday night shooting at the 2600 block of Chestnut Street.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department said they responded to a Shot Spotter alert after 11 p.m.

When finding the victims, police said an officer was able to apply a tourniquet to one of the men.

Medical staff said the men’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are continuing their investigation and ask the public to report any information regarding the incident to Crimestoppers by calling 888-CrimeSC or via CrimeSC.com.

Police are continuing their investigation and ask the public to report any information regarding the incident to Crimestoppers by calling 888-CrimeSC or

